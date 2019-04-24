NEW YORK — Britney Spears says that though her family has been stressed lately, she's doing OK.

The pop star on Tuesday posted a video to her Instagram, telling her fans: "Just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don't worry. I'll be back very soon."

In January, she said she was putting her career on indefinite hiatus for the sake of her father, who is sick. The launch run of her "Britney: Domination" residency in Las Vegas was put on hold until further notice. Earlier this month, Spears said she had decided to focus on self-care as she goes through a rough stretch.

In the caption of Tuesday's video post, Spears wrote that she "wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!"

"There's rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. ... Don't believe everything you read and hear," the 37-year-old wrote.

She posted a new video of herself working out and dancing Wednesday on Instagram, writing: "Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me."