Police: No plans to conduct 'major' search for Brian Laundrie on Monday at reserve

Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, his fiancée. The FBI said Sunday that agents believe they found her body.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Shortly before the FBI entered the Laundrie family home Monday in North Port, police confirmed they did not have plans for another major search at Carlton Reserve – the last place detectives believed he'd been.

On Sunday, a body was found at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Investigators said it matched the description of Laundrie's fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Forensic testing is still needed to say with certainty that it was her, but the FBI said her family had been notified.

Back in Florida, the FBI obtained a search warrant for the home where Laundrie had lived with his parents and Petito before the couple set out on a cross-country road trip that was documented on social media. Agents and police arrived Monday morning, setting up crime scene tape at the location.

Laundrie, who is considered a "person of interest" after coming home from that road trip without Petito, has not spoken to police or the FBI about her disappearance.

Authorities had been trying for days to get him or his family to provide any information that could help the case. They were unsuccessful.

On Friday, Laundrie’s lawyer told 10 Tampa Bay Brian's whereabouts were "currently unknown." He proceeded to add that Laundrie had not been seen by his parents since the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The lawyer called FBI investigators on Friday, and Laundrie's parents talked with agents about their son's disappearance. At that point, the search began for Laundrie.

Investigators on Friday removed property from the home, hoping it could help lead to Brian.

Large-scale search efforts for Laundrie began Saturday in the vast Carlton Reserve, which covers 24,565 acres in Sarasota County, Fla. His family told authorities they believed he entered the area earlier that week. It has more than 80 miles of hiking trails.

More than 50 people canvassed the nature preserve, looking for him. Nothing was found Saturday or Sunday.