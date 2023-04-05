The man told responding deputies he kept the machete on him because he always needs to stay alert, the sheriff's office said.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A man in Brevard County was accused of whipping out a machete when he was denied one more karaoke song in a bar, the sheriff's office reports.

Travis Jordan, 39, is facing a breach of peace due to disorderly conduct, records show. According to WKMG-TV, the alleged incident happened at Kennedys Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral.

Authorities say when Jordan's time was up and the stage lights turned down, "he tried to force them back on by pulling out a machete he had concealed on him...demanding to do an encore."

Employees at the bar were able to convince Jordan to hand over the machete and try to calm down other guests inside the bar, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Responding deputies arrived at around 2 p.m. and described Jordan as unsteady on his feet with bloodshot and glassy eyes, smelling strongly of alcohol, WKMG says an affidavit shows.

"Jordan, who was extremely intoxicated, told [deputies] he keeps the machete on him because he always need to stay alert," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a social media post.