WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh began a second day of intense questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday and immediately sought to display his independence from the Trump administration.

Asked if he would owe loyalty to President Donald Trump if he wins confirmation, Kavanaugh said his loyalty would be to the Constitution. For effect, he held up a battered, pocket-sized copy.

“No one is above the law in our constitutional system,” he said. “No matter who you are in our system … it’s all equal justice under law.”

But Kavanaugh refused to say if a sitting president could be required to respond to a subpoena – a question that could become pertinent if special counsel Robert Mueller seeks answers from Trump in the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Kavanaugh called it a “hypothetical” question.

The 53-year-old's confirmation hearing opened in dramatic fashion Tuesday as Democrats demanded documents withheld from his years working in the White House under President George W. Bush. Dozens of protesters interrupted the proceedings and were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Dozens more protesters were back on Wednesday. Within the first half-hour, more than 20 people stood to shout complaints about health care, the environment and other issues and were pulled out of the hearing room by Capitol Police. By mid-afternoon, more than 40 people, organized by Women's March and other groups, had been ejected from the hearing.

A protester disrupts the second day of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Democrats opposed to Kavanaugh's nomination tried to draw him out on abortion, workers' rights, immigration, health care, gun control and other issues that could reach the court in the decades he could serve there.

And with Trump implicated in campaign finance violations and Mueller's probe moving ahead, they pressed Kavanaugh on his view that presidents should not be subject to criminal investigations.

Twice, the nominee brought up United States v. Nixon, when the court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over tapes implicating him in the Watergate coverup, and indicated he would not back down to the president or Congress in the future. He called that case “one of the greatest moments in American judicial history.”

Kavanaugh also declined to commit to an answer about whether Trump could pardon himself, calling it a "hypothetical question."

On abortion, Kavanaugh said the Supreme Court twice has ruled it legal nationwide, more recently in a 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. He called that ruling “precedent on precedent," and added, “This is a precedent that’s been reaffirmed many times over 45 years.”

“I understand how passionate and how deeply people feel about this issue,” Kavanaugh said. “I don’t live in a bubble. I live in the real world.”

And on guns, he defended his dissent in a District of Columbia case that upheld a ban on semi-automatic weapons because he deemed them to be in common use.

“Handguns and semi-automatic rifles are weapons used for hunting and self-defense” as well as in acts of violence, he said. “That’s what makes this issue difficult.”

Democrats tried several times to prove that Kavanaugh lied 12 years ago during his appeals court confirmation by saying he had not been involved in the Bush administration’s approval of enhanced interrogation of detainees or its warrantless surveillance program, even showing a video from 2006. Each time, he said his original statements were true.

Kavanaugh was nominated July 9 to fill the seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, the high court's swing vote for much of his 30-year tenure. Democrats and liberal advocacy groups fear Kavanaugh would produce a five-vote conservative majority for years to come. That could jeopardize longtime precedents such as abortion rights, upheld by the court in 1973, as well as recent statutes such as the Affordable Care Act.

Kavanaugh dissented from his court's ruling last year that allowed an undocumented teenager in federal custody to get an abortion, a dissent he defended Wednesday based on Supreme Court precedent involving states’ ability to require that minors have parental consent for an abortion. He also dissented in 2011 from a ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act, but only on procedural grounds.

The 21-member judiciary committee has at its fingertips more information about Kavanaugh than any previous nominee – some 500,000 pages. But it also is missing more from his career than any other nominee – particularly his three-year stint as Bush's staff secretary from 2003-06, deemed irrelevant by the Republican majority.

The incomplete record prompted several Democrats to urge that the hearing be postponed Tuesday, but committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, refused to back down. He and the panel's other 10 Republicans fully support Kavanaugh's nomination.

Kavanaugh's 307 opinions as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit – steppingstone to the Supreme Court for three current and many former justices – will be the subject of questioning, as well as hundreds of speeches and articles in which he expounded on his judicial philosophy.

"A good judge must be an umpire – a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no litigant or policy," he said Tuesday in his opening statement. "Over the past 12 years, I have ruled sometimes for the prosecution and sometimes for criminal defendants, sometimes for workers and sometimes for businesses, sometimes for environmentalists and sometimes for coal miners. In each case, I have followed the law."

