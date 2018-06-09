Democrats seeking to put hurdles in Brett Kavanaugh’s path to the Supreme Court got another chance Thursday following a 12-hour marathon hearing that the 53-year-old judge survived largely unscathed Wednesday.

The third day of the confirmation hearing began with a bitter dispute over documents being withheld from public view. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, said he would violate a rule and release an email to expose Kavanaugh's views on racial justice. Another confidential email concerning abortion was leaked to The New York Times.

“I openly invite and accept the consequences,” Booker said, calling his action a form of "civil disobedience." Most of the panel's Democrats backed him up.

Republicans objected and accused Booker of political grandstanding. “Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said, calling it "irresponsible conduct unbecoming a senator."

The hour-long dispute Thursday illustrated Democrats' frustration at a process that has left nearly 200,000 pages of documents ineligible for public review – not to mention potentially millions of pages withheld even from senators.

Kavanaugh, 53, stands weeks away from being confirmed to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose votes most often decided 5-4 cases for more than a decade. The nominee worked for President George W. Bush from 2001-06 before ascending to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where he has written more than 300 opinions over the past 12 years.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing is scheduled to conclude Friday, with committee and full Senate votes coming later this month before the Oct. 1 start of the court's 2018 term. Thus far, no Republicans have opposed Kavanaugh's nomination, and no Democrats have supported it.

The 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats on the committee began 20-minute rounds of questions Thursday, during which Kavanaugh was once again asked about his views on a number of hot-button social issues, from abortion to workers' rights and from torture to cameras in the courtroom.

President Donald Trump’s second nominee to the high court followed the example set by the current justices Wednesday by sidestepping pointed questions about Supreme Court precedents and potential future cases. He was similarly evasive on issues involving the president, such as Trump’s attacks on the Justice Department and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Here is a look at three things that happened on Wednesday.

Did he discuss the Mueller probe?

As the hearing neared the 12-hour mark Wednesday night, Kavanaugh seemed taken aback when Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, asked if he had discussed Mueller's probe with anyone at a law firm headed by Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz. "Be careful with your answer," Harris said.

"I don't know everyone that works at that firm," Kavanaugh ultimately responded.

"You don't want to tell us," Harris said.

The implication was that if he is confirmed, Kavanaugh might have a conflict of interest in ruling on any cases tied to the Mueller probe. So on Thursday, he answered a friendly question from Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, by assuring the committee that he has "never given any hints, forecasts, previews, winks – nothing about my view as a judge or how I would rule as a judge on that or anything related to that."

"I haven't had any inappropriate conversations about that investigation with anyone," he said.

The protests continued

The late-night showdown between Kavanaugh and Harris prompted another vocal outburst from protesters in the hearing room, and Capitol Police hauled about 20 people out. Over the past two days, close to 150 people have been removed after shouting objections to Kavanaugh's nomination.

Sporadic interruptions continued Thursday as a handful of protesters shouted objections to the process and the nominee's views on issues such as abortion and health care.

A coalition of groups opposing Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination urged activists across America to travel to Washington to disrupt his Senate confirmation hearings this week, and many answered the call.

'No one is above the law...'

Kavanaugh sought to show independence from the president who nominated him, telling members of the committee that his loyalty would be to his battered copy of the Constitution. He refused to say whether a president must respond to a subpoena, a question that could come before the Supreme Court based on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

When asked if he still believes a president can fire an independent prosecutor, as he wrote 20 years ago, he said only, “That was my view in 1998.”

“No one is above the law in our constitutional system,” Kavanaugh said at the beginning of what promised to be a 12-hour day. “No matter who you are in our system … it’s all equal justice under law.”

