Naval Academy midshipman sues over discipline for tweet about Breonna Taylor

In addition to the tweet about Taylor, 1st Class Chase Standage was also accused of tweeting racist messages against Black people.

A midshipman is suing the U.S. Naval Academy after he was disciplined for tweeting that Breonna Taylor received “justice” when she was fatally shot by police.

The Capital Gazette reports Midshipman 1st Class Chase Standage says in the lawsuit that the academy is violating his constitutional rights of free speech and a fair and impartial hearing.

In addition to the tweet about Taylor, Standage was also accused of tweeting racist messages against Black people. An investigation ended last week with the 21-year-old Standage receiving what officials called “appropriate administrative action."

An academy spokesperson didn't elaborate on the specific nature of the action.