The 12 boys and soccer coach from Thailand who were found in a partially flooded cave once again found themselves capturing the media's attention on Sunday.

The team played a friendly match against the prestigious River Plate youth soccer team of Argentina — which was somewhat of a dream come true for the young Thais who want to become professional soccer players.

A day prior, the Wild Boars soccer team participated in the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games, which are taking place from Oct. 6 to 18 in the South American country.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, called the boys "brave" and said they "showed us all the importance of sports values." They were loudly applauded by thousands of people attending the event.

The boys and their coach became well-known after they got trapped in a cave on June 23. They were found by two British divers and brought out in a daring rescue mission that ended on July 10.

Nearly 4,000 athletes between the ages of 15 and 18 will participate in the youth games.

