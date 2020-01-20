British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans have hit a hurdle when Parliament’s upper chamber told the government to give European Union citizens living in the U.K. physical proof of their right to remain after the country leaves the bloc.

At present EU nationals can register online to confirm their “settled status,” but receive no physical proof.

Monday’s defeat won’t stop the bill becoming law, because the elected House of Commons can overturn decisions by the Lords. But it could hold up its passage.

It must be passed by Parliament before Jan. 31 if the U.K. is to leave the EU on schedule this month.