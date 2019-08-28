LONDON, UK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will temporarily shut down Parliament in mid-October, squeezing the time for the opposition to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

In comments on Wednesday, Johnson confirmed earlier reports that he would hold the Queen's Speech — normally a formality that outlines the legislative agenda — on Oct. 14. Since Parliament is normally suspended before the speech, the decision means opposition lawmakers would be unlikely to have enough time to pass laws blocking the U.K.'s exit from the European Union on Oct. 31 without a negotiated deal.

RELATED: Boris Johnson's party defeated in UK election

RELATED: Boris Johnson officially becomes UK prime minister

Lawmakers are reacting with fury.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson says Johnson is embarking on a "dangerous and unacceptable course of action".

She said: "Shutting down Parliament would be an act of cowardice from Boris Johnson."

In a letter released Wednesday, Johnson says that he "spoke to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session."

He says a central feature of the legislative program will be the introduction of a bill to leave the European Union and "to secure its passage before 31 October."

Johnson concludes that: "As always my door is open to all colleagues should you wish to discuss this or any other matter."