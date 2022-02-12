Bond set at $2 million for suspect charged with murder in TakeOff's death

The court agreed that Patrick Xavier Clark is a flight risk after court documents said he applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting.

HOUSTON — Bond has been set at $2 million for the suspect accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Houston bowling alley last month.

The court agreed that Patrick Xavier Clark is a flight risk after court documents said he applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting and said he was going to Mexico. He had the passport and a large amount of cash when he was arrested.

According to court records, Clark was caught on camera firing a gun with a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night TakeOff was killed. Prosecutors said another camera showed him up close with the gun and then getting away in a vehicle.

Clark refused to give details on the shooting during his arrest, court records revealed.

If Clark makes bond, he has a long list of conditions, including 24-hour house arrest, an electronic monitor, no firearms, illegal drugs or alcohol and no contact with the victim's family.

Arrest made in TakeOff's murder

The Houston Police Department announced Clark's on Friday during a press conference.

They said he was arrested on Thursday without incident.

At the news conference, HPD Chief Troy Finner didn't give many details about the case or what led them to suspect Clark as the shooter, but they did say TakeOff was an innocent bystander who was shot when a dice game turned violent.

"Definitely, wrong place at the wrong time," Finner said.

What happened?

TakeOff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

The 28-year-old and Quavo were at a private party, along with about 40 other people, when shots were fired outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. Police said the party ended around 1 a.m. but the group gathered outside for more than an hour after the party ended.

Just after 2:30 a.m., shots were fired and TakeOff was hit, dying just outside of the bowling alley's doors.

Two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also shot, police said. They drove to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

They have not been identified but police said they have spoken with them to help with the investigation.

Police said not one person who witnessed the shooting has given them any information about what they saw. Chief Finner is pleading with them to come forward.