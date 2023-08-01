Boa constrictor found inside carry-on at Tampa International Airport

TSA officers noticed the snake coiled up in the carry-on luggage while it went through the X-ray machine.

TAMPA, Fla. — Thisss is what happens when you try to slither through security.

A woman headed through Tampa International Airport was stopped at a TSA checkpoint when a 4-foot boa constrictor was found inside her carry-on bag, CBS News reports.

The woman claimed the snake was her emotional support pet, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a tweet.

"TSA notified the airline, which ruled that there was not going to be a snake on their plane," she said.

"We really have no adder-ation for discovering any pet going through an x-ray machine," TSA said in a post on Instagram.

A cat was caught in a passenger's carry-on luggage at a TSA checkpoint at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. The traveler, who was headed to Melbourne Orlando International Airport, told authorities the cat belonged to someone else in his household and he was unaware that it made its way inside his luggage.

These are just a couple of strange items, or animals, found inside someone's carry-on luggage at airports across the U.S. TSA released its list of top 10 catches of 2022 at the beginning of January.

This included fentanyl candy wrappers found at LAX airport, a gun found inside jars of peanut butter at JFK airport, drugs found inside hair scrunchies at BOI airport and a gun inside of a PlayStation at ATL.