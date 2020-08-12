Nominate a 'Warrior for Kids' to raise money for Blessings in a Backpack

The nonprofit organization wants to recognize anyone who may have brought joy to children during this stressful year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blessings in a Backpack is partnering with the Spartan Kids Foundation to launch a nationwide search for someone who has gone above and beyond for children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the "Warrior for Kids" search, the nonprofit organization wants to recognize anyone who may have brought joy to children during this stressful year.

"We hope that it motivates people - that's what we really want to do," said Nikki Grizzle, the chief marketing officer for Blessings in a Backpack. "We hope to not only honor these warriors, but we want it to motivate you because so many people are looking to give back."

You can nominate your local warrior on the Blessings in a Backpack website. For every entry, the Spartan Kids Foundation will donate $25 to help feed hungry children.

Blessings in a Backpack has fed more kids than usual due to the economic struggles many families are facing right now. They used to just feed children on weekends, but they're stepping up where it's needed.

"There are still ways you can give back and you can influence a child and you can just be a warrior," Grizzle said.

The organization will highlight selected nominees on their social pages throughout the holiday season.

On Giving Tuesday, Blessings in a Backpack raised more than $180,000, making it the single biggest fundraising day in the organization's history.

THANK YOU, WARRIORS! We surpassed our #GivingTuesday goal of $100,000 and raised more than $184,000 — the single biggest fundraising day in Blessings in a Backpack's history! pic.twitter.com/hUyFbIMJUu — Blessings in a Backpack (@BlessinBackpack) December 2, 2020

The Spartan Kids Foundation aims to promote healthy and active lifestyles for every child. The organization partners with schools and youth organizations across the country to reach kids where they are. Schools can apply for regional grants throughout the year provided by the foundation.

