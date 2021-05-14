Deal reached on 9/11-style commission to investigate Capitol attack

Lawmakers announced Friday a deal has been reached to establish a bipartisan 9/11-style commission into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON — More than four months after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers have announced an agreement to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riots.

Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson announced that he and the committee's top Republican member, Rep. John Katko, would be introducing legislation Friday to set up the independent Sept. 11-style commission.

The legislation, named the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act (H.R. 3233), is expected to be considered in the House as soon as next week, according to the announcement.

Like the commission that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks, five members will be appointed by the Speakers of the House and the Senate Majority Leader and five others will be appointed by the House and Senate Minority Leaders.

"The Commission will be charged with studying the facts and circumstances surrounding the facts and circumstances of the January 6th attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy," according to Friday's announcement.

“Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option," Rep. Thompson said in a statement. "The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the U.S. Capitol. After all, the Capitol is not just a historic landmark, it is where our constituents come to see their democracy in action."

Like the 9/11 Commission, the group investigating the Jan. 6 attack will have the authority to issue subpoenas.