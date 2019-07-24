Bindi Irwin got a 21st birthday surprise.

On Wednesday, the Australian wildlife conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin announced on Twitter that she was engaged to Chandler Powell, her boyfriend of six years.

"On my birthday I said 'yes' & 'forever' to the love of my life," Irwin tweeted. "Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love."

The television personality's tweet included photos from the proposal.

Powell, a professional wake-boarder from Seffner, Florida, also shared his excitement over the engagement on Twitter.

"She said YES!," Powell tweeted. "Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Forever together sounds perfect."

Irwin told PEOPLE that she couldn't be happier to have found a partner who shares so many of her father Steve Irwin's qualities. Steve was a wildlife conservationist himself who hosted the television series "The Crocodile Hunter" before he died in 2006 from a stingray injury.

Bindi's mother and co-star in the Animal Planet series "Crikey! It's the Irwins," Terri Irwin, congratulated the couple on Twitter.