Bills' Damar Hamlin launches CPR challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who started off the year having his life saved after collapsing during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is now launching a challenge that could help save lives.

On Jan. 2, as millions of NFL fans looked on, paramedics performed CPR on the 24-year-old and an ambulance carried him off the field. The Bills in a statement after the game said that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a hit during the game, but his heartbeat was restored at Paycor Stadium.

This incident has led Hamlin to launch a CPR challenge in partnership with the American Heart Association - Damar Hamlin's #3forHeart CPR Challenge.

Teaming up with @american_heart in a BIG way!



The Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart challenge is live! 3 easy steps to save a life❤️ @tombrady, @michelleobama, and @kingjames you’ve all been challenged!



Throw them 🫶 's up! #3forHeart https://t.co/yn8l8mLT7E pic.twitter.com/FMEr8klEDr — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) February 1, 2023

"Once again, I want to thank everybody for their love and support over these past few weeks," Hamlin said. "As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love."

The challenge has three steps and much like other challenges, such as the viral 'Ice Bucket Challenge', it will be used to raise awareness. Hamlin is asking people to shoot videos of themselves performing the challenge and tag friends to spread the word.

Here are the steps for the challenge:

Visit heart.org/3 and watch a short video to learn hands-only CPR. Donate to the American Heart Association to fund CPR education and training, and other lifesaving programs and scientific research. Tag three friends by tagging them with #3forHeart on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

"To kick things off, I’m challenging the G.O.A.T.S.: LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama," Hamlin said. "You’ve all been challenged. And, one more thing, make sure you share your videos on all socials and tag me and have your hearts up."

This video announcement comes after he spoke for the first time on camera since the incident, less than a week ago. In which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back.