Big Daddy Weave's Jay Weaver dies from COVID complications

The band first revealed Saturday that Jay Weaver had been in the hospital for five days "fighting a tough battle" against COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — Jay Weaver, who played bass guitar in the Christian band Big Daddy Weave, died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

Jay's brother, Mike, shared the news with fans in a video posted online Sunday evening.

"I'm so sorry to bring this news, but I'm also excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother, Jay, went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago," Mike Weaver described. He added that Jay died "due to complications with COVID-19, on top of everything else that he already had going on."

The band first revealed Saturday that Jay Weaver had been in the hospital for five days "fighting a tough battle against Covid."

Friends, would you please pray for Jay, his wife Emily and their children? Jay has been in the hospital for five days fighting a tough battle against Covid. Would you pray with us for complete healing for Jay and for peace for his family? We pray In Jesus name that it be so. pic.twitter.com/S728o9BqED — bdwmusic (@bdwmusic) January 2, 2022

Back in August, Weaver was hospitalized and wound up in the intensive care unit after complications related to dialysis, according to the Christian Broadcasting Network. The band also revealed at the time that "Jay recently made the difficult decision to come off the road with Big Daddy Weave for a time to focus on his health." In 2016, he had both of his feet amputated after an infection.

"My heart's broke," Mike Weaver said Sunday evening. "We just wanted to let you know that the prayers for healing can turn into prayers of thanksgiving now."