In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi

Police shared a video of the bear chilling out in a corner of the pool.

BURBANK, Calif. — With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip.

Even for a bear.

Police in the city of Burbank responded to a report of a bear sighting in a residential neighborhood and found the animal sitting in a Jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

After a short dip, the bear climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday.

Police released a video of the animal in the neighborhood, which is about 10 miles north of Los Angeles and near the Verdugo Mountains.

This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off. For safety tips regarding bear sightings, visit tinyurl.com/7mz9uk6z Posted by Burbank Police Department on Friday, July 28, 2023