MORTON, Miss — Mississippi officials say a missing and endangered baby girl has been found safe.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Friday afternoon that 8-month-old Mariana Elise Johnson had been found safe. They did not further details on her discovery.

Earlier in the day, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had issued an alert for Johnson, who lives in Morton, Mississippi.

When the alert was issued, officers said she may have been accompanied by George Johnson Jr. However, at this time, it's not clear if he was taken into custody when she was found.