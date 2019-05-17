A baby food maker is being recalled after hundreds of reports of the glass bowl shattering, causing a laceration hazard.

Beaba is r ecalling 5,000 Babycook Neo steam cooker/blenders sold in the U.S.

Beaba has received about 300 reports of the glass bowl shattering, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least three people had minor injuries.

RELATED: Ford adds 270,000 cars to recall for unintended rollaways

RELATED: Chests of drawers recalled for tip-over hazard; 1 child killed

RELATED: Igloo recalls 60,000 coolers; children can get trapped, suffocate

The Babycook Neo steam cooker/blenders were sold at dozens of popular stores and online outlets including Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Beaba Babycook Neo steam cooker/blenders

Beaba

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Babycook Neo and throw away the bowl, Beaba said. But keep the lid and blade, and contact Beaba for a free replacement bowl.

The affected bowls were sold between July 2018 and February 2019. They have a label on the bottom that says “Ref:912645” or “Ref:912646."

Beaba says a proof of purchase will be required. That can include a receipt, an order confirmation, or a fulfilled request on a baby registry.

Call Beaba toll-free at 855-602-3222 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also email Beaba at contact@beabausa.com or they can go online at www.BeabaUSA.com/recall and submit a request.