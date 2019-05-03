The risk of a person having a heart attack increases when doing the rigorous task of shoveling snow, according to the American Heart Association.

Cold temperatures and raised blood pressure can be a bad combination. Always check with your doctor before any physical activity, especially if you have heart conditions.

"People who are outdoors in cold weather should avoid sudden exertion, like lifting a heavy shovel full of snow. Even walking through heavy, wet snow or snow drifts can strain a person’s heart," the association said in a blog post.

The American Heart Association offers some tips:

Take breaks. Don't overstress your heart. Pay attention to your body during these breaks.

Learn the heart attack warning signs, including chest discomfort, upper body discomfort, shortness of breath, cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

Don't eat a heavy meal before or soon after shoveling.

Avoid alcohol before or soon after shoveling.

Consult a doctor.

If you or someone you see appears to be experiencing a medical emergency, time is of the essence. Call 911 right away. Here are some warning signs, according to the American Heart Association:

Chest discomfort. The association says most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back.

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body such as pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Shortness of breath.

Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness

