WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A World War II-era B-17 bomber with 13 people aboard crashed and burned at the Hartford airport in an aborted takeoff attempt Wednesday, and a state official said at least five people were killed.

The four-engine, propeller-driven plane struggled to get into the air and slammed into a maintenance shed at Bradley International Airport as the pilots circled back for a landing, officials and witnesses said.

Officials said there 10 passengers and three crew members on board.

The state official who gave the death toll was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Smoke and flames could be seen throughout the area after the crash.

A witness said he saw the plane take off, but it didn't climb very high. He then saw the number 3 engine fail and the plane returned to the airport.

Moments later, he heard a crash and saw smoke.

The FAA confirmed that airport officials have closed Bradley International Airport, and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military. Local officials will release information about the people aboard. We will update this statement when we get new information,” said the FAA in a statement.

Bradley Airport tweeted: “We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available.

The Collings Foundation had brought several planes to Bradley this week, including the B-17 that crashed, a B-24 –Liberator, a B-25, a P-51 – Mustang fighter, and a P-40 Warhawk.