TECATE, Calif. — Artist Cosimo Cavallaro is building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Tecate made entirely of cotija cheese.

On Monday, 200 blocks were delivered as part of Cavallaro's "Make America Grate Again" project.

According to his GoFundMe page, Cavallaro was "inspired to start the Cheese Wall because of the political environment we are living in today."

KFMB

He has set up a GoFundMe page with the goal to raise $300,000 in order to build a quarter-mile-long spoiled cheese border wall.

Cavallaro leased the property where he is building the wall for a year, and he plans to add to the wall as donations come in.

The wall of cheese is expected to be six-feet high and three-feet wide. Cavallaro is purchasing the blocks of expired cheese from several fabricators.

Cavallaro is described as a "controversial artist who has used perishables for the last 20 years, from covering hotel rooms and the fashion model Twiggy, to creating a chocolate Jesus during Holy Week that caused a national uproar when the church closed the exhibition down and threatened the artist."