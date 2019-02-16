MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexican authorities say gunmen killed five people and wounded five more in a bar in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun.

Quintana Roo state prosecutors say that the attack took place in a club called La Kuka, located on a main avenue in central Cancun. It's about 4 miles away from the seaside tourist hotel zone.

Prosecutors said Saturday that four men carrying a long gun and three handguns entered and opened fire. Two of the injured were in critical condition.

Violence has been rising in Cancun and Quintana Roo as a whole.

Last month federal authorities reported that 774 people had been killed in the state last year, more than double the 359 killings recorded in 2017.

Also in January, gunmen shot and killed seven people at a house in Cancun, an incident that authorities attributed to a dispute between street-level drug dealers. State police said at the time that a suspected gang leader linked to the Jalisco gang was believed to be behind the attack.