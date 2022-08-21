Arkansas State Police launch investigation into two Crawford County deputies and Mulberry officer

A video involving three officers has been circulating on social media, and Arkansas State Police have now launched an investigation into the situation.

MULBERRY, Ark. — Warning: The video below contains graphic content.

As of Sunday afternoon, there has been a video circulating the internet involving two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer that showed a violent arrest.

The video was taken at The Kountry Xpress in Mulberry, Arkansas, and shows multiple law enforcement officers on top of the suspect, that were allegedly using excessive force.

The Crawford Country Sheriff's Office announced that Arkansas State Police have been requested to conduct an investigation into the incident and the two deputies involved have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and added that they will take appropriate measures in the matter.

The Mulberry Police Department released a statement in regards to the incident: "The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department is aware of the video circulating on social media involving one of our officers. The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the incident. The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions. We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation."

According to Sheriff Jimmy Damante with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Alma police were called to the convenience store Sunday morning in regards to a man making terroristic threats to one of the employees.

27-year-old Randall Worcester of South Carolina allegedly spat on the convenience store employee and then proceeded to make threats, and said they would "cut off their face."

Police stated that Worcester then left on a bike towards Exit 20 in Mulberry and that's where the Mulberry officer and deputies were able to catch up with him.

The conversation began in a calm and civil manner but a sheriff said the man then allegedly began to attack one of the deputies and pushed him into the ground while punching the back of his head. This is what lead to what is shown in the video.

Reports state that Worcester was taken to the hospital for treatment, and was released, then jailed at Van Buren.

According to Sheriff Damante, the man faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, 2nd-degree battery, trespassing, aggravated assault, and being in possession of an instrument of crime.

When we reached out to Bill Sadler, the Public Information Officer with Arkansas State Police for a statement on the situation, he stated that "Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigations Division has opened an investigation."

The investigation by Arkansas State Police will be limited to the use of physical force by the officer and the deputies. When the investigation is complete, the case will then be submitted to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney who will be the person to determine whether or not the use of force by the officers was deemed necessary by Arkansas laws.

Governor Asa Hutchinson made a statement on Twitter where he explained that he spoke with Col. Bill Bryant with Arkansas State Police regarding the incident and added that the video evidence will be 'investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.'

I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 22, 2022