Another brand of pig ear dog treats has been recalled due to salmonella concerns. It's the second such recall this month and comes amid a salmonella outbreak linked to pig ears that has sickened at least 93 people in 27 states.

The latest alert comes from New Jersey-based Lennox International Inc. which announced Friday it is recalling its Premium Natural Pig Ears because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Lennox says it has learned of two cases involving its pig ears that caused dog Illnesses which may be related to the potential Salmonella contamination investigation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. However, the Lennox recall does not indicate if any humans became sick from its pig ears.



The product was shipped nationwide to distributors and retail stores between May 1 and July 3. It comes in an 8-pack pouch with UPC 742174 995163 or 742174994166. It also comes individually shrink-wrapped with UPC 0385384810 and 742174P35107.

Lennox Premium Natural Pig Ears

Lennox International Inc.

A previous recall issued on July 3 is for Pet Supplies Plus bulk pig ears. That recall spanned 33 states.

People who have these treats are advised to throw them out in a secure container to prevent further contamination, even if neither they nor their pet have gotten sick. Make sure to thoroughly wash hands and wipe down all surfaces that may have been in contact with the pig ears.

Here's what to know about Salmonella infections (from CDC):

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The following is a list of all the states where people have reported illnesses as part of the salmonella outbreak.