More than 40,000 power banks sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fire risk

Anyone with one of the recalled power banks should stop using it immediately.

WASHINGTON — Around 42,000 Anker power bank chargers have been recalled because the lithium-ion batteries inside can overheat, which poses a fire hazard.

The recall specifically covers Anker 535 Mobile Power Banks (PowerCore 20k) with model number A1366, which is engraved on the back of the products.

The recalled power banks were sold at Target stores nationwide and on Amazon.com, Anker.com and eBay.com from October 2022 through January 2023. The items were sold in a variety of colors and measures about 3 inches wide, 6 inches long and 1 inch deep.

According to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 10 reports of overheating incidents, including one where a person was injured.

Anker explained in its announcement the overheating issue is "due to a manufacturing condition" in a "small number" of its power banks.

If you have one of the recalled power banks, you should stop using it immediately and can fill out an online form for a full refund.

Because the recalled products include a lithium-ion battery, consumers should not throw it into the trash or recycling. Instead, consumers should bring the batteries to a facility that accepts lithium-ion batteries. The website Earth911 has a search option to help find sites by zip code that accept those batteries.