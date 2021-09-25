3 dead after Amtrak train bound for Seattle derailed in Montana

There are an unknown number of injuries, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown what caused the derailment.

CHESTER, Montana — Three people have died after an Amtrak train bound for Seattle and Portland derailed near Joplin, Montana, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

There are also an unknown number of injuries. Six different counties in Montana are accepting transported patients, according to LCSO.

It's unknown at this time what caused the derailment. All passengers have been evacuated from the train.

Seven of the ten cars on the train derailed around 3 p.m. PST Saturday. There were around 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board, according to Amtrak.

Part of the train was set to arrive in Portland at 10:10 a.m. Sunday. Another section of the train was bound for Seattle, set to arrive at 10:25 a.m.

Pictures on social media show multiple cars derailed from the tracks. Passengers can be seen standing in clusters outside the train.

The train, an Amtrak Empire Builder 7/27, travels between Chicago and Seattle, and also makes stops in St. Paul, Spokane and Portland.

Individuals with questions about their friends and family aboard this train should call 800-523-9101.

Empire Builder trains 7/27 and 8/28 originating on Saturday, Sept. 25 are canceled between Minot, North Dakota, and Shelby, Montana, according to Amtrak. On Sept. 26, the westbound Empire Builder train 7 will end in Minneapolis and the eastbound Empire Builder train 8 will originate in Minneapolis. No substitute transportation is available.

Amtrak customers can contact the company at 800-872-7245 to obtain additional information about the status of services.

The Empire Builder 7 we were traveling west on to Seattle derailed near Joplin, MT about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/k4TjbRog3D — Megan Vandervest (@MegVandervest) September 25, 2021