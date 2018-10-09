When American Airlines Flight 2354 was delayed at Wichita Falls Regional Airport because of weather, the pilot reportedly ordered 40 pizzas for everyone.
"What a guy," one observer can be heard saying in a video tweeted by Josh Raines.
The video initially posted Thursday afternoon picked up steam socially Friday as more rain poured down on Wichita Falls. It shows a pilot jog over to a Papa John's delivery driver, who pulled out several handfuls of pizza boxes.
The food was handed out to passengers huddled at the curb.
According to American Airlines, Flight 2354 took off from Los Angeles at 11:19 a.m. Pacific time Thursday, diverted to Wichita Falls landing at 5:50 p.m. The flight's departure, scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Thursday, departed at 6:58 a.m. Friday, landing at DFW at 7:57 a.m.