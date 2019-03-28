JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Arcade Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to help find a missing 1-year-old girl that is believed to be in extreme danger.

Arcade Police said Baylee Sue Peeples was taken Thursday around 1:50 a.m. by Robert Joseph Peeples. She was last seen on Rock Forge Road in Jefferson and police said Robert Peeples could be taking her to Winder, Gwinnett or Mississippi.

Authorities were able to ping Robert Peeples cell phone heading down spaghetti junction in the direction of Mississippi in a White 1993 GMC Vandura van. The license plate is RIK1620.

According to the Levi's Call Baylee Peeples was last seen wearing a pink shirt that said "Always Amazing" with hearts and a pink and black jacket with the word "Love" on it. Baylee Peeples is around 3'0" tall, weighs 25 lbs, has blue eyes and blonde curly hair.

Robert Peeples, 39, is a white male that weighs around 187 lbs and stands about 5'10" tall with blue eyes and blonde hair in a buzz cut.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Arcade Police Department at 706-367-1821 or 911.

