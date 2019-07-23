West Virginia State police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Graceylynn June Scritchfield was last seen in Fairmont, WV. She is 3 feet tall, weighs 35 lbs and has brown-blonde hair.

Authorities suspect she is with her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III. Hetrick is a 24-year-old white male. He's 5'9'' and approximately 140 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities have yet to release a photo of Hetrick.

Authorities do not know his destination, but Hetrick is believed to be driving a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH163.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle had been spotted in Holbrook, Arizona, but did not say when that occurred.

Anyone with information regarding Schritchfield's whereabouts should contact West Virginia State Police at 304-746-2100.