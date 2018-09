Amazon's meteoric stock surge has pushed its market value above the $1 trillion mark for the first time, and the online retail giant joins Apple as the only U.S. publicly traded companies to pass the milestone.

The accomplishment follows Amazon shares crossing $2,000 for the first time last week.

The stock has been one of Wall Street's top performers in the bull market that began back in March 2009, gaining more than 3,000 percent, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM