Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny poisoned, hospitalized

MOSCOW, Russia — Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been poisoned and hospitalized on Thursday morning.
His spokeswoman said on Twitter that Navalny felt unwell on a flight back to Moscow from Tomsk, a city in Siberia. She tweeted: “The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Alexei has a toxic poisoning."
Navalny is unconscious and was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. According to Yarmysh, he must have consumed something from the tea he drank this morning.
Russia’s state news agency Tass reported the politician is in grave condition.