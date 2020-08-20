Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny poisoned, hospitalized

Navalny's spokesperson said he must have consumed something from the tea he had that morning. He was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

MOSCOW, Russia — Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been poisoned and hospitalized on Thursday morning.

His spokeswoman said on Twitter that Navalny felt unwell on a flight back to Moscow from Tomsk, a city in Siberia. She tweeted: “The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Alexei has a toxic poisoning."

Navalny is unconscious and was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. According to Yarmysh, he must have consumed something from the tea he drank this morning.