A manhunt is underway in Auburn, Ala., for a man who allegedly shot three police officers Sunday night, killing one of them. The two surviving officers are expected to recover, according to the police chief.

A Blue Alert has been issued for Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29.

"We do believe he is dangerous and, obviously in this situation, was to these officers," Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said.

Register said officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a trailer park at around 10:10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they were met by an armed man.

A woman living in the park reported hearing six rapid-fire shots, followed by a pause, followed by three more shots, according to Opelika-Auburn News.

Three officers were shot and had to be taken to hospitals -- one of them by airlift. Register said one of the officers died. The other two were seriously hurt but are expected to recover.

"This is probably the worst day of my time here and words cannot express the loss for this family and our family and this community," Register said.

The identities of the officers were not immediately released.

Register said there was no indication this was a fake call to lure officers to the trailer park.

Wilkes described as white, 6-feet 4-inches tall and 215 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing camouflage clothing with body armor and a helmet near the mobile home park in Auburn.

Register said he could not confirm Wilkes was wearing body armor. When asked if Wilkes is a current or former military member, Register declined to comment. Register also declined to comment on what kind of weapon Wilkes used.

Grady Wayne Wilkes

Alabama AMBER Alert

Police are asking anyone with information on Wilkes to call the Auburn (Ala.) Police Department at 334-501-3100 or 911.

A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.