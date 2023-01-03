Al Roker returns this week to 'TODAY'

Al Roker was first admitted to the hospital in November because of blood clots in his lungs and legs.

WASHINGTON — "TODAY" show weatherman Al Roker will return to work this week after being off the air for nearly two months because of medical issues.

Roker was first admitted to the hospital in November because of blood clots in his lungs and legs. The hospitalization caused him to miss his first Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years, although Roker did watch the event on TV.

He was initially released on Thanksgiving, but was reportedly rushed back to the hospital a day later due to "complications."

"Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers," Roker wrote in posts on Facebook and Instagram, accompanied by photos of him and his family.

It's unclear exactly what complication led to Roker being hospitalized again. He was released from the hospital for the second time on Dec. 8 and sent home to rest.

A few days after he returned home, Roker got a holiday surprise from his co-hosts. Dozens of "Today" staffers and crew members, clad in Santa Claus hats, gathered outside his door to sing some Christmas songs.

The surprise brought Roker to tears.

"I’ve missed you all so, so very much, all these faces," Roker told the crowd. "It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who’s just been my rock. I just thank you so much. I really appreciate it."

Back in 2020, Roker was off the air for a couple weeks after undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed. Roker revealed at the time that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer but that they had caught it early. Roker explained at the time that he decided to publicly share his diagnosis to encourage others — particularly Black men, who studies indicate face greater risk — to ensure they see a doctor and get the proper checkups to stop a cancer that is very treatable if detected early.