Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said skeletal remains, possibly those of a juvenile, were found in the apartment complex, along with the children.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three children were found abandoned in an apartment complex in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff also said skeletal remains, possibly of another child, were also found inside the apartment complex in the 3500 block of Green Crest, near Addicks-Clodine and the Westpark Tollway.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the children, ages 15, 10 and 7, were found when deputies went to the third-floor apartment to do a welfare check. He said the children have been living by themselves for quite some time.

This is a developing story. KHOU 11 reporter Zack Tawatari is heading to the scene to gather more information.

Follow him on social media for the latest updates: Twitter | Instagram

Check back for updates.