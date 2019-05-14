The Coast Guard says six people are unaccounted for after two floatplanes collided in mid-air Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios says one of the planes, Havilland Otter DHC-3, carried 11 people and the other plane, Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, carried five. Authorities say 10 of the people were accounted for.

The fate of the other six people wasn't immediately known.

Ten injured passengers have been taken to a Ketchikan hospital. One patient is in critical condition, and the others are in fair or good condition.

Rios says it's not immediately clear if the planes crashed or had anything to do with each other going down Monday.

Spokesman Allen Kenitzer says in an email to The Associated Press that the planes collided under unknown circumstances.

Weather conditions included high overcast skies with 9 mph southeast winds.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.