Everyone at some point or another has left something in an Uber whether it was a wallet, phone or a gym bag. But not many people have heard of a forgotten mannequin or 8-week-old Chihuahua.
The ride-hailing service has released its list of the 50 most outrageous items customers left in drivers’ cars last year. They range from photos to fish tanks, small hand puppets to entire shopping carts.
Below is Uber's list of the 50 weirdest lost in one of their vehicles:
1. 8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua
2. Black faux fur neck cuff, size large
3. A photo of a New Year's kiss
4. Six chicken tenders from 7-Eleven
5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
6. Full set of 18k gold teeth
7. Professional grade hula hoop
8. Salmon head
9. A medium-sized medical marijuana pipe
10. Birth certificate and social security card
11. Star Wars skateboard
12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
13. A propane tank
14. A tray of eggs
15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
16. Lego championship wrestling belt
17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
19. Breast pump with breast milk
20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
21. A shopping cart
22. Ancestry kit
23. Lotion and beard oil
24. Silver and peach-colored Venetian masquerade mask
25. A small, handmade cat puppet
26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries
29. Harry Potter Magic Wand
30. A special pizza costume
31. A bird
32. Red pouch with a hammock inside that says “hang loose”
33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
35. A mannequin
36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
37. A fog machine
38. Japanese style mandolin
39. Full fish tank with fish and water
40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
41. One Gucci flip flop
42. Red Lobster takeout
43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
44. 5x7 prom picture of me and my husband
45. 10 pounds pulled pork and 10 pounds pulled chicken
46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
49. My dirty laundry
50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
Uber said that riders are most forgetful late at night on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. They also saw that the most forgetful days of the year fell between the beginning of January until the end of October, including New Year’s and Halloween.
To make sure you don't land on this list, the ride-hailing service suggests a few simple steps to those who make it a habit of forgetting things in Uber drivers’ cars.
They say that the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver. If that lost item happens to be a cellphone, don’t fret! The company assures other steps can be taken by logging into the rider’s account on a computer:
1. Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.
2. Tap “I lost an item”
3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item.”
4. Scroll down and enter the phone number for the driver to contact you. Tap submit.
5. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone).
6. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
7. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.
8. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.