Five law enforcement officers, including three county deputies and two city officers, have been shot in Florence County, South Carolina, sheriff’s deputy Chief Glenn Kirby told local media.

A Facebook post from Florence County officials confirmed that a call was made in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, South Carolina.

As of 6 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon, the active threat is over and the suspect is now in custody, according to Florence County Emergency Management

This a developing news story, check back here for more updates.



**PICTURES FROM SCENE: Five law enforcement officers shot in Florence County. Follow our sister station reporter @TonyaWPDE for continual updates. West Florence High School is on lockdown. Our @carolinebTV is heading there now. #scnews pic.twitter.com/PM8ode0BCK — Ashley Blackstone (@ashblackstone) October 3, 2018

