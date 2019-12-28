LAFAYETTE, La. — A fire official in Louisiana says five people are dead, including a Louisiana sports reporter, after a small plane bound for Atlanta crashed in the city of Lafayette.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit tells KLFY-TV that five fatalities were found at the scene.

WDSU sports reporter Carley McCord was among the dead, according to her husband, Steve Ensminger Jr.

Ensminger's father is the offensive coordinator for the LSU football team, which is playing against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday.

Benoit said the aircraft that crashed early Saturday was an eight-passenger plane.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says the plane caught fire after it crashed and that the flames fully engulfed a car nearby.

RELATED: Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord killed in Lafayette plane crash

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a twin-engine Piper Cheyenne that crashed one mile west of Lafayette Regional Airport into the parking lot of a post office.

According to WVLA-TV, the plane had departed the airport at 9:20 a.m. local time and had filed a flight plan taking it to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport just northeast of Atlanta.

The passengers on board the plane were headed to Saturday afternoon's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl football game between LSU and Oklahoma, according to WVLA.

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported four people to hospitals, including one who was on board the plane.

The Lafayette Police Department said via Twitter that local firefighters were handling the scene while awaiting federal transportation authorities and asked motorists to avoid the area.

This photo provided by AcadianNews shows first responders looking over the site of a plane crash near Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

