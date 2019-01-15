WASHINGTON (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recalling about 46,000 of its employees furloughed by the government shutdown — nearly 60 percent of its workforce — to handle tax returns and pay out refunds. The employees won't be paid.

With the official start of the tax filing season coming Jan. 28, the Trump administration has promised that taxpayers owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the disruption in government services caused by the partial shutdown now in its fourth week.

RELATED: Shutdown day 25: White House shifts shutdown strategy

There had been growing concern that the shutdown would delay refunds going out because the money wouldn't be available for them from Congress.

RELATED: Here's a list of agencies that are open during the partial government shutdown

RELATED: Tax refunds will be sent out despite government shutdown: White House

Last week, the administration said customary shutdown policies will be reversed to make the money available and refund payments on time if possible.

► Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.