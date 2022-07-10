Did you win the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot? Here are the numbers

If your ticket wasn't a winner, there's another enormous jackpot up for grabs on Saturday.

NEW YORK — Could we see another billion dollar lottery jackpot in the near future?

Both Mega Millions and Powerball lottery games have jackpots approaching half a billion dollars after long stretches with no grand prize winners.

The numbers drawn Friday night for a $410 million Mega Millions jackpot were 6, 11, 29, 36, 55 and Mega Ball 21.

In order to win the Mega Millions grand prize, a player needs to match all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball number. Players face astronomical odds for a jackpot win: 1 in 302.5 million.

The lump sum cash option for tonight's drawing was $208.2 million. The cash option is what most lottery winners choose over an annual payment that increases each year.

This is the third time this year the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million, according to Mega Millions.

A near-record $1.377 billion jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July until a winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize, but chose to stay anonymous.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday.