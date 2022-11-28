The hospital held a parade for Ava before she went into surgery.

NEW ORLEANS — The 4-year-old Covington girl with cystic fibrosis we told you about last week received new lungs on Monday.

Ava Thomas was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) at three weeks old. CF is a rare genetic disorder. People with CF have thick and sticky mucus that blocks airways, damaging your lungs and trapping germs, making infections more likely.

The family does not know who the donor is.

