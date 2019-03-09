VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Thirty-four people have been presumed dead after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its efforts Tuesday morning in searching for any survivors of the deadly boat fire off of the Southern California coast.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Tuesday that the bodies of 20 victims have been recovered and divers have seen between and four and six others in the sunken wreckage, which must be stabilized.

Brown says the recovered remains include 11 women and nine men and the same rapid DNA tests used in the deadly Camp Fire will be used to identify the victims in the boat fire.

Brown says of the 34 victims, only four have not had family members connect with officials. Brown says most of the victims came from the Santa Cruz and San Jose areas.

Thirty-nine people including six crew members were aboard the vessel Conception when it caught fire early Monday morning while anchored off Santa Cruz Island.

Five crew members jumped in the ocean and were rescued by a good Samaritan boat called "The Grape Escape." Surviving crew sent a mayday call around 3:30 a.m. from the rescue boat, according to USCG Capt. Monica Rochester.

An unidentified voice on the mayday call could be heard mentioning locked doors to the below deck where passengers were sleeping. Rochester explained that there were no locked doors from the sleep deck to the top deck.