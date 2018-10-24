LOS ANGELES — The leader of a Southern California white supremacist group and three other members have been arrested weeks after indictments of other group members for allegedly inciting the riot last year in Charlottesville, Virginia.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Thom Mrozek says Rise Above Movement leader Robert Rundo was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and is expected in Los Angeles federal court Wednesday.

Mrozek says two others, Robert Boman and Tyler Laube, were arrested Wednesday morning and Aaron Eason remains at large.

A complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that they took actions with the "intent to incite, organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on riots" last year in Charlottesville and in the California cities of Huntington Beach, Berkeley and San Bernardino.

According to a report by the LA Times, the judge in Wednesday's hearing denied Rundo bail calling him a flight risk. Prosecutors argued that he had taken several trips abroad, including Mexico, and was picked up in Central America before taken into custody.

