Three middle school students in Kansas made sure every girl and every woman at their school had a special surprise on Valentine's Day.

The three boys arranged to buy a flower for every female at Summit Trail Middle School, according to a post by the school.

According to KMBC, eighth grader Tristan Valentine, seventh-grader Kyan Rice and sixth-grader Lincoln Homes arrived early at the school with buckets of carnations and handed out the flowers as everyone walked in.

Tristan Valentine told the local news station they came up with the idea because they "wanted every girl to feel important and special on Valentine's Day."

Principal Dr. Sarah Guerrero told KMBC she "got chills seeing it happen" and said everyone was so excited.

She told KSHB that she could immediately see the positive impact and explained how one girl came up to her and explained how she "didn't used to like to go to school on Valentine's Day," but "loved it today."

The principal told USA TODAY one of the boys approached her with the idea weeks ago. In total about 270 girls and 70 staff members got flowers from them.

She added that the three boys arranged funding and used some of their own money to buy the flowers.

Summit Trail Middle School in Olathe, Kansas, shared these photos on Facebook showing how three boys bought flowers for every girl at school on Valentine's Day.

Summit Trail Middle School