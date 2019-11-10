OSLO, Norway — The 2019 Nobel Peace has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed was cited for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the Nobel Peace Prize said Ahmed was named for his moves to end his country's conflict with next door Eritrea within months of coming to office in 2018. He signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship," with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.

Within the Nobel Peace Prize there is a long history of prizes going to statesmen associated with ending conflicts, most recently Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos who was awarded the prize in 2016 for helping to bring his country's 50 year civil war to an end.

Bookmakers had named 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden as the favorite to win the award. Her solo protest outside her country's parliament more than a year ago inspired youth across Europe to hold climate strikes on Fridays. It ballooned last month when millions of people worldwide took part in a Global Climate Strike on two consecutive Fridays.

Asked about why Thunberg didn't win, Reiss-Andersen avoided the question, telling reporters that the committee does not discuss who was considered during deliberations.

Since 1901, 100 Nobel Peace Prizes have been handed out, to individuals and 24 organizations. While the other prizes are announced in Stockholm, the peace prize is awarded in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Twelve Nobel laureates have been named this week, of whom 11 are men.

Two literature prizes were awarded Thursday: One for 2018 that went to Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk and one for 2019 that was given to Austrian author Peter Handke.

The chemistry prize went to three scientists for their work leading to the development of lithium-ion batteries; the physics award was given to a Canadian-American and two Swiss for exploring the evolution of the universe and discovering a new kind of planet; and the physiology or medicine award went to two Americans and one British scientist for discovering details of how the body's cells sense and react to low oxygen levels.

In his will, Alfred Nobel, the Swedish industrialist and inventor of dynamite, decided the peace prize should be awarded in Oslo. His exact reasons for having an institution in Norway handing out that prize is unclear, but during his lifetime Sweden and Norway were joined in a union, which was dissolved in 1905.

The economics prize wasn't created by Nobel, but by Sweden's central bank in 1968. It is awarded Monday.

With the glory comes a 9-million kronor ($918,000) cash award, a gold medal and a diploma. Even though the peace prize is awarded in Norway, the amount is denominated in Swedish kronor.

The laureates receive them at elegant ceremonies on Dec. 10 — the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896 — in Stockholm and Oslo.