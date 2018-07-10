SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — Twenty people were dead and a picturesque, upstate New York community was in shock and mourning Sunday after a "horrific" crash of a limousine van near an intersection of rural, winding roads.

State Police spokesman Christopher Fiore said the limousine failed to stop at the intersection and slammed into a parked SUV. Eighteen people in the limousine and two bystanders were killed, he said.

The aunt of one of the victims in a limousine crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York says the vehicle was on its way to a birthday celebration.

Valerie Abeling says newlyweds Erin Vertucci and Shane McGowan were among those killed. She says Vertucci was 34 and McGowan was 30.

Abeling says her daughter had been invited along but was unable to go.

She says the family has not learned much about the circumstances of the crash.

She says "our lives have been changed forever."

The wreck took place Saturday in Schoharie, a town of 3,300 people about 160 miles north of New York City. The area is popular with tourists during the fall foliage season, and the local Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe was drawing a crowd on Saturday.

Liz Gallup, who works at the store and has lived nearby for almost 60 years, said the crash occurred next to the Apple Barrel parking lot. Owners posted condolences on Facebook and said the Apple Barrel was open Sunday to share "hugs" with neighbors.

"This is a wonderful, small-knit community of people who care about each other," Gallup told USA TODAY. "People are coming in, they are hugging, they are sharing."

Gallup said the crash, which she did not witness, occurred adjacent to the parking lot, and that the limo apparently ended up in a deep ditch along the side of the road. She added that she was glad the store opened, despite the massive investigation taking place outside.

"To be closed would have been harder for everyone," she said. "People want to know we are OK."

The Albany Times Union said the limo speeded down a hill and crashed into bystanders outside the store. The ensuing 911 calls drew a phalanx of first responders, including several ambulances, three fire companies and two helicopters, the Times Union said. Some of the injured were flown to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending investigators to the site.

"As you may be aware, there was a horrific accident in front of our business today," the Apple Barrel said in its Facebook post. "We hope you will come and share your smiles, love, friendship and hugs with us."

The store also asked that customers "share your change" as donations to local first responders.

"They are the heroes of our small community," the post said.

