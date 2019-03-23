FORT CARSON, Colo. — Two Fort Carson-based soldiers have died after being wounded in combat in Afghanistan.

According to a release from the Department of Defense, Sergeant 1st Class Will D. Lindsay of Cortez, Colorado (left) and Specialist Joseph P. Collette of Lancaster, Ohio (right) died Friday of wounds sustained while engaged in combat in Kunduz Province.

Lindsay, 33, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (airborne). He had served in the Army since 2004, and his service included five tours in Iraq and one in Tajikistan. He was awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart, among other honors. He leaves behind a wife and four daughters.

Collette, 29, was assigned to the 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group. He had served since 2010, and his honors include a Purple Heart and four Army Achievement Medals.

The soldiers were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

The incident is under investigation.