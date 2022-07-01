'I had something that could have very well crippled me': 16-year-old barrel rider receives miracle surgery

Delainey Larsen is a promising young athlete with a passion for riding horses but her extreme spinal curvature of 100 degrees was crippling her.

PHOENIX — Since the age of four, 16-year-old Delainey Larsen formed a special bond with the horses she rides.

“It just makes me, me. It’s like puzzle pieces. You know the next thing your horse is going to do, and your horse knows the next thing you’re going to do," said Delainey. "You just get each other.”

Her mother, Kari, said she knew the first time her daughter sat in the saddle, Delainey's connection with the horses would develop into a passion beyond just riding.

“The minute we put her on her first horse's back, we knew that it was a solid deal,” said Kari.

Her passion for riding turned into a passion to compete

That solid deal grew into a passion for barrel racing, where a horse and rider sprint using a cloverleaf pattern around barrels for time.

However, as Delainey grew, her parents noticed a slight curvature in her back. She was diagnosed with scoliosis - but they didn't worry because it was mild and they understood the condition was hereditary.

But between her 13th and 14th birthdays, the mild curvature grew into an extreme 100 degrees.

“Because of how severe the curve was, her heart and her lungs, all of her organs were mashed up and not where they were supposed to be,” said Kari.

Competing through extreme pain

Although her scoliosis was worsening, Delainey continued to race. She experienced pain, dizziness, and nausea, but she was doing the thing she loved.

“I could have sat around and cried all day because I didn’t look the way I wanted or feel the way I wanted," said Delainey. "Instead, I got up and did what I loved.”

Finding Phoenix Children's Hospital and Dr. Greg White

Family friends with daughters who both faced severe scoliosis recommended that Delainey seek treatment from Dr. Greg White at Phoenix Children’s.

Dr. White is head of PCH's Comprehensive Spine Center and has performed hundreds of spinal fusions to correct scoliosis.

“It’s not only a curvature but a rotational deformity,” said Dr. White.

Delainey's scoliosis was one of the more extreme cases Dr. White had seen. "I had to do a double-take when they brought me the x-ray.

“Dr. White was the first one who told her, 'what are you worried about?'” said Kari.

He knew that a spinal fusion was the best course of action to correct the pain and keep Delainey riding.

“My goal is to get them back to what they want to do in three months,” said Dr. White.

Last October, Delainey's fusion was a success, and in less than 24 hours, she grew 2.5 inches.

Back in the saddle

Three months later, Delainey is back in the saddle, and her message to any family experiencing similar challenges is to persevere.

“I had something that could have very well crippled me. Keep pushing for what you want,” said Delainey.

Phoenix Children’s Comprehensive Spine Center

Phoenix Children’s is ranked among the top pediatric orthopedic programs in the country, including its ranking as a U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospital” for orthopedics.

The Comprehensive Spine Center offers the most extensive scoliosis program in the Southwest and treats the most complex cases.



