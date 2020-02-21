OMAHA, Neb. — Cruise ship passengers, who are finally back in the United States after being quarantined in Japan, have tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Nebraska Medicine released a statement claiming 11 of 13 individuals tested positive for the new virus. The other two tested negative.

Ten people are currently in the National Quarantine Unit, while three are in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

Officials said the individuals aren't showing the disease, however, several others are showing minor symptoms.

Hundreds of passengers left the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Feb. 18 after their two-week quarantine ended.

There were more than 100 Americans on board the Diamond Princess or in hospitals in Japan, health officials said.

Results were still pending for some passengers who've been tested for the virus that has sickened tens of thousands of people in China.

With more than 540 cases of COVID-19, the ship has more infections than anywhere outside China. Experts still aren't sure how the quarantine failed.

The building housing the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medical Center is seen in this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 photo in Omaha, Neb. The center is treating patient potentially exposed to a viral outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

AP